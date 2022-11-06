PARKER, Elizabeth Pattillo "Beth"



Elizabeth Pattillo "Beth" Parker was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 12, 1953, and grew up in Avondale Estates. She attended Sweet Briar College 1971-1973, earned a BFA in Art from The University of Georgia 1973-1976, and an MBA in finance from The University of Houston 1979. Beth married her true love, Margaret Bear, in Denmark in 1996. Active in the Pattillo Companies from early 1990 until 2018. Always a patron of the arts, she pursued her true passion as a practicing artist and philanthropist once she stepped back from Pattillo. You would find her at her easel, bringing Enchanted Realism into our world or behind her desk, writing the fables of our times. Beth treasured her close friends, books, fires, and walks in the woods. She filled the room with her laughter. She could play a mean hand of poker, but alas, her eyes gave her away.



She was predeceased by her mother, Elizabeth "Betty" Pattillo. She is survived by her spouse, Margaret Bear; her father, H.G. Pattillo; brothers, Wylci Fables and Bob Pattillo; sister, Lynn Pattillo (Cohen) and daughter, Bree McClure Pattillo. Also, known as Momma Mac, she leaves behind a grandson, Copeland McClure Abel; and a granddaughter, Zadie Callen Abel.



She loved flowers, but she would have you donate in her memory to Atlanta Community Food Bank or MANNA FoodBank in Asheville, NC.



The family invites everyone to public service and celebration on November 12, 2022, at the Solarium 319 West Hill Street, Decatur, GA 30030. Doors will open at 10:00 AM, words of remembrance will start at 11:00 AM and a reception immediately follows after until 1:00 PM. Morris Funeral & Cremation Care is entrusted with arrangements. To share condolences, please visit www.morrisfamilycare.com.

