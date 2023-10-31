Obituaries

Parker, Eileen

File photo
File photo
Oct 31, 2023

PARKER, Eileen J.

Age 65, of Fayetteville, passed on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, November 1, 11:00 AM at HOPE Funeral Home, Fayetteville.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

HOPE Funeral Home

165 Carnegie Place

Fayetteville, GA

30214

https://www.hopefunerals.com

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