PARKER, Benny
Age 76, of Moundville, GA, passed November 21, 2023. Funeral Service Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 11:00 AM, First Iconium Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
PARKER, Benny
Age 76, of Moundville, GA, passed November 21, 2023. Funeral Service Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 11:00 AM, First Iconium Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral