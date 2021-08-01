Parker, Arnold

PARKER, Sr., Arnold



Arnold "Butch" Parker, Sr., of Social Circle, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at the age of 88. Mr. Parker retired from General Motors at the Lakewood plant after 26 years of service. He enjoyed the outdoors, spending his days deer hunting, fishing, and gardening vegetables. Mr. Parker loved his family and spending time with them, making memories with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Minnie Ozella and George W. Parker.



Mr. Parker is survived by his wife of 69 ½ years, Barbara Parker; daughters, Pat Sims (Larry), Kris Duck (Curtis); sons, Butch Parker, Jr., Steve Parker (Lorri); grandchildren, Kelli Waldrop, Trey Parker, Nikki Hays, Josh Duck, Parker Duck, Rebekah Gilliam, Gabrielle Copeland, Jesse Parker, Jedidiah Parker; and 13 great-grandchildren. www.caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences.

