Park, Merrie

PARK (NIXON), Merrie Ann



Merrie Ann Nixon Park passed away peacefully at her home in Atlanta on April 8, 2022. The daughter of Alfreda Josephine (Jojo) Raynes and John Franklin Nixon, Merrie Ann lived most of her early years in La Jolla, California. When she was a girl, she spent many joyous hours riding Prince her horse at Duffy's Ranch School, and any mention of Prince brought a smile to her face throughout her life. She also attended The Bishop's School, a peaceful mile-long walk from the sea lions and seals of La Jolla Point. A graceful and gifted athlete from a young age, Merrie Ann was a natural surfer, horseback rider, and tennis player.



When her family moved to New Orleans in her junior year, Merrie Ann attended boarding school in Mississippi and promptly won the tennis state championship. She attended Stetson University, where she was Homecoming Queen and on the Orange Bowl Court. In 1954, she married Arthur Joseph Park. The couple moved to his hometown of Atlanta, where Merrie Ann lived the remainder of her life. She passed her love for tennis (and all sports) to her three children Julia, Art, and Lauren. Julia and Merrie Ann won the Georgia mother-daughter tennis open in the early 1970s–the first of many championships for the pair.



Park played in the Southern Senior Cup for 20 years, rarely losing a match. Remarkably, she won championships in the 55, 65, and 75 age groups. She had crisp groundstrokes, a cool demeanor, and amazing stamina. Her 55 championship match lasted five hours; her 65 championship was two hours, and her last championship at age 76 was just under three hours. Each match was in oppressive summer heat. A committed teammate and fierce competitor, she went back out on the court after an hour break (despite the strongly-voiced protests of her family and friends) to win the doubles title at the age of 76.



For 15 years in the 80s and 90s, she was at the epicenter of Warren T. Jackson Elementary School, where she was the front office head and assistant to the principal. She bandaged boo-boos, listened patiently to the woes of both children and adults, and generally took care of whatever problems arose for Jackson's students, families, and staff.



Merrie Ann traveled extensively to Europe, China, Japan, Thailand and The Panama Canal. She loved gardening and was an enthusiastic member of The River Valley Garden Club. She loved her Bible study teachers and classmates at Peachtree Presbyterian. Despite difficulty with mobility and the aftermath of Covid, she attended her class as recently as last December. She was a devoted, patient daughter and a caring companion during her mother's final years.



Merrie Ann is survived by her three children, Julia Lundstrem, Art Park, and Lauren (Robert) Winborne, all of Atlanta. She adored her nine grandchildren: Jennifer (Tyler) Hartley, Michael Lundstrem, Bolling (Murray) Keogh, Katherine Lundstrem, Wallace Winborne, Frank Winborne, Arthur Winborne, Robert Winborne, and Josephine Winborne–each of whom enjoyed meals and vacations hosted by Nan. "Great-Granny Nanny" loved spending time with her two great-grandchildren, Josephine and Cecilia. She is also survived by her sister Freda Jo Munnich of Everett, Washington, and nine nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will take place at the Kellett Chapel of Peachtree Presbyterian Church on May 9th at 1PM. Reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Peachtree Presbyterian Church or The Atlanta Humane Society.

