Park, Barbara

Barbara Jean Brantley Park, 88, of Lilburn, GA, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2023. Visitation will be held Friday, September 22, 2023, from 4 PM to 8 PM at A.S Turner & Sons, Decatur, GA. A celebration of life will be held at 2PM on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at The Church at Decatur Heights, 735 Sycamore Drive, Decatur, GA. Burial will follow at Decatur Cemetery.





