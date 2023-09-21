Park, Barbara

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

PARK, Barbara

Barbara Jean Brantley Park, 88, of Lilburn, GA, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2023. Visitation will be held Friday, September 22, 2023, from 4 PM to 8 PM at A.S Turner & Sons, Decatur, GA. A celebration of life will be held at 2PM on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at The Church at Decatur Heights, 735 Sycamore Drive, Decatur, GA. Burial will follow at Decatur Cemetery.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: (Matt Freed for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Biden orders Norfolk Southern to be held accountable for Ohio derailment5h ago

Credit: BARTOLOTTI MEDIA/ATLANTA FINE HOMES SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

Elton John puts his Atlanta home up for sale at $4.995 million
8h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 shot at Walmart in Paulding County
3h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Moby, Atlanta country DJ, dies at age 69
8h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Moby, Atlanta country DJ, dies at age 69
8h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Gwinnett commission unanimously approves $17B transit expansion plan
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Barnett, Penelope
Malone, Cheryl Ann
Cannon, David
2h ago
Featured

HIGH SCHOOLS
GHSA forces Savannah, Cross Creek to forfeit games after fight
12h ago
Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
6h ago
Hispanic Heritage Month: Key Dates and Things to Know
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top