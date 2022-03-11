PARIS, Tequila



Age 44. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 12, 2022, 11:00 AM at Love & Faith Ministries, 3861 Centerville Rosebud Road Snellville, GA 30039. Pastor Chris Boatman, Officiant/Eulogist. Interment will be at Resthaven Garden of Memory. Visitation will be TODAY, 12 Noon - 6:00 PM at Grissom-Clark FH. Service. 404-373-3191.

