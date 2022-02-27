Paris, Michael

PARIS (SISK), Michael



Barbara Michael Sisk Paris, originally of Lynchburg, Virginia, was born on June 24, 1951 to Herbert Billups Sisk and Virginia Bourke. A resident of Marietta, Georgia for the last 40 years, Michael died on December 23, 2021 surrounded by her family at the age of 70. After fighting cancer for almost a year, she succumbed to a stroke brought on by blood clots throughout her body. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Mel L. Paris; four children, Caroline Paris Brennan (Tim), Chase Paris (Lindsey), Preston Paris, and Sally Paris Benton (Wallace); and 6 grandchildren, Kyleigh (15), Bourke (11), Beau (10), Paris (9), Ellie (6), and Wellington (1).



Michael was a 1973 graduate of Winthrop University with a Masters Degree in Education, specializing in Home Economics. After a 30-year teaching career, she enjoyed 17 years of retirement, where she indulged in her love of interior design and a desire to spoil her grandchildren. Michael loved sewing and spending time in her garden, but found the most joy in her family. Alongside her family, Michael was an active member of St. Catherine's Episcopal Church where she participated in bible and book studies, oversaw Christian Formation, and was a Daughter of the King. Although she will be sorely missed, her legacy of love will remain alive in our hearts forever.



All are welcome to her celebration of life at 11:00 AM on March 19th at St. Catherine's.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Catherine's Memorial Fund.



St. Catherine's Episcopal Church, 571 Holt Road, Marietta, GA 30068.

