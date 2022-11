PARHAM, Yvonia



Homegoing Services for Ms. Yvonia Parham will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022, 11:00 AM at Vision Ministeries Holiness Church, 659 Larkin Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Viewing will be on Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary.