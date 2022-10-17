ajc logo
Parham, Paul

PARHAM, Paul Lewis

Paul Lewis Parham, born to Ethel Cole Parham and Robert Parham on April 12, 1934 in Atlanta, GA, passed away October 14, 2022. He is preceded in death by his son, Robert Lawrence "Larry" Parham; mother, Ethel Parham; dad, Robert Parham; brothers, Robert Jr., Carl, and Earl Parham; and sisters, Doris Miller and Ruth Manning. Paul was the baby of the family.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ruth Stowers Parham, of 69 years; daughter, Paula Parham Lathem (Glenn); son, Steve Parham (Christy); grandchildren, John Parham (Heather), David Lathem (Melanie), Nicki Parham Lopes (Jordan), and Angela Lathem; and great-grandchildren, Caroline and Annalise Parham, and Griffin, Barrett, Elizabeth, and Scarlett Lopes.

Paul went to Atlanta Technical School and worked in mechanical engineering until retirement. He always wanted everything neat, clean, straight, and exact, and was always good at "fixing" things.

He married his sweetheart, Mary Ruth, on October 29, 1953. They had known each other since childhood. They loved to travel and went to all 50 states and many foreign countries. They are charter members of Smoke Rise Baptist Church.

The family wishes to give a big "thank you" to Delmar Gardens Sr. Living Facility, for all the good care that was given to Paul.

The service to celebrate Paul's life will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Smoke Rise Baptist Church, Stone Mountain, GA. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10:15 AM until 10:45 AM prior to the service at Smoke Rise Baptist Church. A reception is immediately afterwards at the church. Inurnment will follow at Westview Cemetery, Atlanta, GA.

Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.




