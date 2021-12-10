PARHAM, Jimmy



Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Jimmy Parham, of Atlanta, will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021, 11:00 AM at Eastlake United Methodist Church, 2500 Hosea L. Williams Drive, N.E. Atlanta, GA. 30317, with remains placed instate at 10:00 AM. Reverend Jesse L. Gordon, Pastor, Pastor Ernest Snead, IV, of Faithful Missionary Baptist Church, of Phenix City, AL, Officiating, Eulogist. Private Interment will be held at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA. A Public Viewing and Visitation will be held Friday, December 10, 2021, 4:00 PM until 7:30 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Jimmy leaves to cherish loving wife, Felicia Parham, of Alabama; loving children, daughter, Sondra Parham; son, Mr. and Mrs. Courtney Parham (Angela), daughter, April Bolden-Parham, son, Kaleb Parham; grandsons, Owen, Cole, and Ayden, all of Atlanta; sister, Mary Frances Farley, of Cataula, GA.; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 1140 Regency Center Drive, S.W. Atlanta, Georgia 30331, at 10:00 AM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.



