Parham, Harriet Davis

DAVIS PARHAM (PYE), Harriet



Harriet Pye Davis Parham, 82, longtime resident Fayetteville passed away February 13, 2021. She was born on November 21, 1938 in Fayetteville, Georgia to the late William and Ethel Pye. Harriet worked for the Ford Motor Company as an Administrative Assistant. Harriett was preceded in death by her husbands, Jerry Davis, and Ronald Parham; her son, Brett Davis; brother, Hoyt Pye; and her parents. She is survived by her son, Bart (Denise) Davis; grandchildren, Michelle Mercure, Mason Mercure; Shelby (Sean) Ware, D.J., Max, and Maranda Davis, and Garrett, Cody, and Blane Davis; eight great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville with Sheriff Barry Babb officiating. Burial will follow the service at Fayetteville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00-1:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Sacred Journey Hospice – www.sacredjourneyhospice.com. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville www.mowells.com.

