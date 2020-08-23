Parham, Dorothy

PARHAM (SPEARS) (BUTLER), Dorothy Dorothy Spears Butler Parham, 98, of Roswell, Georgia, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020. Born in Atlanta (an original Southern Belle) in 1922, she attended Fulton High School, graduating in 1939. She married Franklin Marion (Bud) Butler, June 8, 1940. She had a magnolia smile, a blue steel determination, and a bone deep concern for the human conditions of troubled people. Widowed early on, she raised two children alone while working and earning her undergraduate degree at Emory University, Magna Cum Laude. She went on to Tulane University to receive her Master's degree in Psychiatric Social Work. She worked at the Child Service/Family Counseling Center in Atlanta her entire professional career. She also ran a private practice out of her home office. She helped broken families, individuals, and couples cope and heal during the impossible times of their lives. She was kind and smart and funny, and she knew how to take care of herself when necessary. She could read people instantly and knew their character from the start. She was fiercely loyal to family and friends, doing anything to help them if they were in need. She had a never-ending sense of justice, never backing down from a cause she knew was right. She fought against inequitable taxation and crooked politicians and thought nothing about calling them out when necessary. She never stopped working on any cause until she saw it through. She was a force for the rights of all people. She could not be ignored. She was appropriately nicknamed by her children, "The Steel Magnolia". She met and married another great social worker, T. M. Jim Parham in 1967. They supported each other in their respective careers and made a powerful team for the helping profession. They resided in Decatur and were together for 29 years. Jim passed away in 1996. Mrs. Parham was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the National Association of Social Work. She was a master in genealogical research, tracing the Spears, Morrow, and Butler family histories to preceding the American Revolution. Mrs. Parham was born to the parents William Thomas Spears and Ruby Elizabeth Morrow. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers W.T. Jr., Morrow, and Ted Spears; sister, Verna Spears Gunter; first husband, F.M. (Bud) Butler; and second husband, T.M. (Jim) Parham. She is survived by daughter, Eileen (Joel) Butler-Gady; son, Tom (Beverly) Butler; grandchildren, Ben (Alison) Butler and Polly (Chris) Grauso; five great grandchildren, J.T. Grauso, Mitchell Grauso, Ella Butler, Evie Butler, and Ford Butler; sister, Iris Pope (Yancey), and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to Alzheimer's Association, Georgia Chapter, PO Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090, on line or direct mail. A memorial service for Ms. Parham will be announced at a later date.

