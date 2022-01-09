PARHAM, Doris Christine



Funeral Services for Mrs. Doris Christine Strozier Parham will be Monday, January 10, 2022, 1:00 PM at Elizabeth Chapel of Alfonso Dawson Mortuary. The visitation will be Sunday, January 9, 2022, from 3:00 PM until 7 PM at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary.



Mrs. Doris Christine Strozier Parham went to live with the Lord on January 2, 2022. She leaves to cherish her memory, sons, John Wesley Parham III (Cynthia), and Michael Henri Parham; Grandchildren, Audria Christine Jones, Keayra Stephens, Alexis Nicole Parham, and John Wesley Parham IV; and Great Grandchild, Amariya M. Lambert; sister, Gaynelle S. Byrd and many other loving family members, and loyal friends.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wheat Street Baptist Church/Drs. Clarence and Joyce Clark Scholarship Fund, or Clark-Atlanta University Scholarship Fund.

