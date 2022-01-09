Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Parham, Doris

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

PARHAM, Doris Christine

Funeral Services for Mrs. Doris Christine Strozier Parham will be Monday, January 10, 2022, 1:00 PM at Elizabeth Chapel of Alfonso Dawson Mortuary. The visitation will be Sunday, January 9, 2022, from 3:00 PM until 7 PM at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary.

Mrs. Doris Christine Strozier Parham went to live with the Lord on January 2, 2022. She leaves to cherish her memory, sons, John Wesley Parham III (Cynthia), and Michael Henri Parham; Grandchildren, Audria Christine Jones, Keayra Stephens, Alexis Nicole Parham, and John Wesley Parham IV; and Great Grandchild, Amariya M. Lambert; sister, Gaynelle S. Byrd and many other loving family members, and loyal friends.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wheat Street Baptist Church/Drs. Clarence and Joyce Clark Scholarship Fund, or Clark-Atlanta University Scholarship Fund.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Alfonso Dawson Mortuary

3000 MLK Jr. Dr. S.W

Atlanta, GA

30311

alfonsodawsonmortuary.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Dorian-Lawrence, Briggs MacRae
Awtry, David
1h ago
Brown, Bryan
1h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top