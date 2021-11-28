PAPPERT, C. William "Bill"



C. William Pappert, "Bill", passed away on November 16, 2021 at 92 years of age. He is survived by his brothers, P. David Pappert and E. Thomas Pappert. He is also survived by his daughters, Kelly Ward Heard and Becky Ann Sparks; his son-in-laws C. Dale Heard and Kelly C. Sparks; his grandchildren Kaye Acosta with her husband Daniel Acosta, Katy Ward, Nicholas Sparks, Daniel Ward, Molly Haopshy with her husband Tony Haopshy, and John Ward; his great-grandchildren Noah, Eloise, and Charlie Haopshy.



Bill was born on May 3, 1929 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He served as a Merchant Marine after high school, then was accepted at West Point prep school where he was honorably discharged after two years due to injuries sustained in an accident. His employment thereafter included stints as an iron-worker in Pittsburgh, then an actor and cab driver in NY. He went to Tulsa, OK to do radio commercials when he met and married Annette Haymore. Bill and Annette moved to Georgia in 1964 where he sold bonds, and started other businesses including Pappert Plastic Card Co., which he owned and operated for nearly 20 years. Annette passed away in 2015, after 54 years of marriage, and Bill lived as a widower in Atlanta until May of 2021. He then moved to Raleigh, NC to be closer to his daughter Becky for the final six months of his life.



Bill is loved and remembered by many, especially for his sense of humor. His daughters both rejoice that he renewed his love for Jesus at the end of his life and is now with the Lord and with their mother.

