PAPERA, Richard



Richard Paul Papera was the quintessential gentleman who brought a smile to all who knew him. He was a caring husband, father, grandfather and brother who always put others before himself. He passed away peacefully on January 21, 2022 at the age of 85 in Alpharetta, GA. He is survived by his wife Beverly Harris Papera; daughters Sandi Locke and Tracey McDonough; stepchildren Ashley and Herman Wolff; grandchildren, Rileigh, Aidan and Trinity; step-grandchildren, Sarah and Reese; and sisters Donna Esparza and Gail Brantner.



Rich was born in Pittsburgh, PA to parents Paul and Ann Papera and had a love for airplanes at a very early age. He fulfilled this dream by becoming a pilot for Delta Airlines, retiring as an international captain after 32 years, and even continuing on with Delta as a simulator instructor after retiring. He flew all over the world including flying troops during the Gulf War. He was also passionate about fitness and never missed a day at the gym.



He has been an active parishioner of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church for over 40 years. A funeral mass will be held there on Wednesday, January 26 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Thomas Aquinas, 535 Rucker Rd., Alpharetta GA.



