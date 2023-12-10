PANNEK, Hans



Hans Pannek, a longtime resident of Dunwoody/Sandy Springs, met his Lord and Savior face-to-face on Monday, December 4. Hans lived the American Dream! Born in Germany in 1937, he grew up under communist rule when the war ended, and Germany was divided. Hans fled East Germany at the age of 18 and began his 3-year training to become a Mercedes mechanic at the Mercedes factory in Stuttgart, Germany. After his training concluded, Hans lived and worked in South Africa and Puerto Rico. In 1963 he arrived in America with only $600 in his pocket and began working at the Mercedes dealership in Chattanooga. It was there that Hans met and married his wife of over 58 years, Ellen. Within one year of marriage, Hans moved to Atlanta, purchased a home, became a father, and opened his own Mercedes Benz repair shop, German Auto Sales & Service. Hans' shop, located in Chamblee, Georgia was open for over 50 years. His customers became his friends and were often guests in his home. When Hans wasn't at work repairing Mercedes, he was at home, orchestrating a multitude of home improvement projects or spending time with his family. Hans was always working with his hands, and his immense work ethic is just one of the things for which he will be remembered. Hans recognized the Lord's favor on his life. He was a proud American who cherished his freedom and his life in the USA. Hans wanted to be remembered as proof that with the Good Lord and hard work, anything is possible.



Hans is survived by his wife, Ellen; his son and daughter-in-law, Derik and Shannon Pannek; his daughter, Kirsten Pannek; his granddaughters, Rebecca, Meredith, and Jenna Pannek; his grandson, Hansen Walsh; his nephews, Axel and Timmy Pannek; as well as other dear family members in Germany.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 16, 10:00 AM at First Baptist Atlanta.



A memorial service will be held immediately following the visitation on December 16 at 11:00 AM in the chapel at First Baptist Atlanta.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Baptist Atlanta/ School Fund.



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