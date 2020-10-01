

PALMER, Patsy Kilgore





Patsy Kilgore Palmer, 84, of Gainesville, GA passed away September 28, 2020. Patsy was born on June 16, 1936 in Braselton, GA and was the youngest child of M.T. and Myrtie Hulsey Kilgore. She was married to George R. Palmer, Sr. on June 15, 1956.



Patsy graduated from Duluth High School and worked at Rich's Department Store and Southern Bell before devoting her life to her husband, children, and grandchildren. Patsy worked alongside George at Georgia Paint and Wallcoverings, and their lives took them from Decatur to Conyers and Pensacola, FL, before returning home to Georgia. She was the sweet and gentle heart of our family and will be greatly missed by all of us who loved her.



She is survived by children Becky Buffington and George Palmer, Jr.; grandchildren Jessica Parkman, Jackson Palmer, Scarlett Palmer and Georgia Palmer; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, October 4 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, GA with Visitation from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.



To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA, (770) 932-1133.





