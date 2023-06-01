PALMER, Mary Louise
Mrs. Mary Louise Palmer of Atlanta, entered into rest May 21, 2023. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 11 AM, at Antioch Baptist Church North, 540 Cameron Madison Alexander Blvd. NW, Atlanta. Rev. Kenneth Alexander, Pastor. Instate 10 AM. Interment Westview Cemetery. Viewing today 10 AM - 6 PM, and Wake from 5 - 7 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
