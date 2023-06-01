PALMER, Mary Louise



Mrs. Mary Louise Palmer of Atlanta, entered into rest May 21, 2023. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 11 AM, at Antioch Baptist Church North, 540 Cameron Madison Alexander Blvd. NW, Atlanta. Rev. Kenneth Alexander, Pastor. Instate 10 AM. Interment Westview Cemetery. Viewing today 10 AM - 6 PM, and Wake from 5 - 7 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral