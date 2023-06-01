X

Palmer, Mary

Obituaries
1 hour ago

PALMER, Mary Louise

Mrs. Mary Louise Palmer of Atlanta, entered into rest May 21, 2023. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 11 AM, at Antioch Baptist Church North, 540 Cameron Madison Alexander Blvd. NW, Atlanta. Rev. Kenneth Alexander, Pastor. Instate 10 AM. Interment Westview Cemetery. Viewing today 10 AM - 6 PM, and Wake from 5 - 7 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

