PALMER, Kihrie



Age 31, of Powder Springs, passed away on June 23, 2021. Service will be held on Friday, July 2 11:00 AM at Willie A. Watkins Douglasville Chapel. Eulogist Bishop Brian Hodges. Viewing TODAY, Thursday, July 1, 5:00-7:00 PM. Interment Peaceful Meadows Memorial Cemetery. Willie A. Watkins Douglasville Chapel, 770-489-6751.