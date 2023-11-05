PALMER, Brian F.



Brian Franklin Palmer (33), a witty and fun-loving individual, unexpectedly passed away of natural causes on October 19, 2023.



He was born on June 16, 1990, in New Milford, CT. He was a graduate of Science Hill High School in Johnson City, TN and Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, GA. Brian spent the last 4 years living and working in Sonoma, CA.



Brian was truly a "Helluva Engineer" and held a Professional License in Electrical Engineering, specializing in wireless communications. He loved being an engineer and was getting ready to take a new step in his career to join the FCC. He was a loving husband, son, brother, as well as a generous and loyal friend to many; Brian was the glue that helped hold teams and families together.



Memories and condolences shared with the family via morrisbaker.com.



Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E Oakland Ave, Johnson City, TN, is serving the Palmer family. (423) 282-1521.



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