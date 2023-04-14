X

Paige, Rosa

PAIGE, Rosa

The family of Rosa Etta Braswell Paige, 94, of Clarkston, GA will receive family and friends from noon to 2 PM on April 15, 2023 at A. S. Turner and Sons in Decatur, GA. Mrs Paige passed away on April 11, 2023 in Athens, GA. A graveside service will be held at her final resting place in Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker after the visitation

Rosa was born on June 1, 1928 in Freeport, FL and grew up in Geneva, AL. She is the daughter of the late James Yarbrough and Rosa Etta Curry Braswell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Lee (Pete) Paige; her brothers, James Lahman Braswell, Columbus Huston Braswell, Charles Yarbrough (Bo) Braswell; as well as a sister, Betty Jo Braswell Kirkland.

She is survived by her sons and their spouses, Steve and Wanda Paige of Demorest, GA and Jim and Debra Paige of Eatonton, GA; her granddaughters and spouses, Brooke Paige (Jason) Chambers, Katie Paige (Hudson) Ledeen, Susan Paige (Steve) Pinheiro, Spencer Paige (Alex) Parton; great-granddaughter, Rose Parton; sisters, Dorothy Jean Braswell Vaughan of Jacksonville, FL and Oneida (Neida) Braswell Gentry and her husband, Gene of Cumming, GA.

Rosa was a 1946 graduate of Geneva County High School and after graduation, she went on to attend business school at the Campbell Business College in Dothan, AL. From there, she moved to Montgomery, AL initially working at the Capitol Motor Lines and then at the Swift Ice Cream plant where she met her future husband, Pete Paige. Rosa worked as a homemaker and stay-at-home mom after their marriage moving to Georgia in 1957 and setting down roots in Clarkston in 1960. She was a longtime member of Clarkston Baptist Church (now Clarkston International Bible Church).

In lieu of floral arrangements or gifts, please send donations in honor of Rosa Paige to Bristol Hospice East Georgia, 11252 Virgil Langford Road, Suite 200, Watkinsville, GA 30677.

A Graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 3:00 PM at Floral Hills Memory Garden. There will be a visitation from 12 PM to 2 PM at A.S. Turner Funeral Home before the service.




