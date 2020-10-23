PAHL, Carl August



Carl August Pahl, of Dunwoody, Georgia, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020 at the age of 94. Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Charlotte; his sister, Isle and niece, Charlotte. Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Jean Pahl; daughter and son-in-law Karen and Rick Broth and son, David Pahl; Grandchildren: Blaine and Austin Broth, Taylor and Ryan Pahl and nephew, Terry of Charlotte, NC. Carl was born on December 17,1925 in Arkansas. He graduated from Memphis Tech High School in 1943 where he played football and was student body president. Carl was offered a scholarship to Yale University at 17 years old and was the youngest starter on the Varsity Football team. He served one year in the US Army Corp and completed his education and playing football at Davidson College. Carl had long careers with Eastman Kodak and Digital Equipment Corporation. After retiring, he volunteered for the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta where he managed the Hospitality Suite and met dignitaries from all over the world. Carl married the love of his life, Jean, an American Airlines flight attendant, and they lived most of their lives in Dunwoody, Georgia. Upon retiring, Carl spent many happy hours with his family and could always be found cheering on his grandchildren from the sidelines of their sport of choice. Carl was a "people-lover" with an infectious smile and chuckle and positive attitude about life. He will be missed by all his family and dear friends. A private family memorial service will be held October 31, 2020 at Fischer Funeral Chapel with David Melton of Dunwoody United Methodist officiating. A special thanks to the doctors and nursing staff at the Lenbrook Healthcare Floor. Please sign the online guest book at www.fischerperimeterchapel.com. Fischer Funeral Care, Atlanta (678)514-1000.

