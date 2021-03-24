Pagoria, Coralie

X

Coralie Ann "Corky" Pagoria, 79, of Decatur, passed away March 19, 2021 with her family by her side. She was born to Lillian Ann Ulteig and Harvey Ulteig in Long Beach, California on August 22, 1941. She graduated from Central High School in Grand Forks, North Dakota and attended Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona. Corky is survived by her daughter Julie Ann Pagoria Katz, son-in-law Steven Bryant Katz and grandson Logan Anthony Katz. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, John Ulteig of New Orleans, Louisiana. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Saturday, March 27 at 11 AM. The family requests donations be made to Missionaries of the Poor in lieu of flowers.

