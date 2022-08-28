ajc logo
Page, Elbert

Obituaries
1 hour ago

PAGE, Elberta "Peaches" Watson


1937-2022


"Peaches" Page (85) passed on August 22, with family at her side.

"Elberta," is the common name for the sweetest and most colorful variety of peach, prunus persica. And like the Elberta peach, she also had a solid core of strength and resilience that will endure long after her passing.

Born on June 22, 1937 to Dr. James and Rose Watson in Columbia, SC, Peaches attended Dreher High School and The University Of South Carolina where she was a member of the Tri Delta sorority before moving to New York City for fashion modeling. She moved to Atlanta, Georgia in 1957, where she raised her family and became a vibrant and active member of the Buckhead community.

She enjoyed a successful career in real estate with Harry Norman Realtors of Buckhead, co-founded Atlanta's first frozen yogurt restaurant concept, "The Guiltless Gourmet," and she owned and operated the "Peaches Pappagallo" shoe store, aptly located on Peachtree street in Buckhead. She was a member of the Forward Arts Foundation, the Junior League, and the National Society of Colonial Dames of America in the state of Georgia. Peaches was a woman of many talents: a master potter, an ACBL Life Master, a real estate agent and investor, an entrepreneur, a gourmet cook, a voracious reader with a deep love of the arts, and an AKC Cavalier King Charles Spaniel breeder.

Peaches is survived by her children, Sarah English Perry (Army) and Paul Lamar Dorn III. She is also survived by her grandchildren and their spouses, Elizabeth Perry Dionne (John), Armistead Boothe Perry Jr. (Anne), and Mary English Dorn; as well as her two great-grandchildren, Charlotte Meriwether and Caroline English Perry.

Peaches is also survived by her two sisters, Marie Watson Reed and Roses Watson Taylor (Viston); as well as many nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

She is predeceased by her husband, Robin B. Page Sr.; and her son, Robin Page Jr.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Atlanta Humane Society or The Cathedral of St. Philip.

Services will be held at Cathedral of St. Philip at 2744 Peachtree Rd., Atlanta, GA on Wednesday August 31, 2022 at 2 PM. Pink attire is encouraged.

