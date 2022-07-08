PAGANI, Joseph



Joseph (Joe) Theodore Sisto Pagani died peacefully on July 5, 2022, at his home on Hampton Lake in Bluffton, SC, after a year and a half battle with cancer.



He was born in Hartford, Connecticut to the late William and Molly Pagani. He enjoyed a very rich and fulfilling Italian upbringing. His many stories of his early life were warm, funny, and mostly about Italian food.



Joe served in the US Army after graduating from high school. After the Army, he enrolled in the University of Bridgeport to obtain his advanced degree in accounting.



Joe had a wonderful career at the IRS and retired at age 50 as the Deputy Assistant Commissioner for Criminal Investigation, Washington, D.C. After that Joe joined "the other side" representing and investigating all types of financial crime allegations as a Financial Consultant specializing in Forensic Accounting and Private Investigations. He worked with attorneys, investigators and clients across the country and enjoyed every minute.



Joe is survived by his wife Lillie McCracken-Pagani and his beloved goldendoodle, Riley, who was always watching over him. Joe and his first wife, Judy, had three sons, Joe, Tom and Christopher Pagani all of Charlotte, NC. In addition, Joe leaves four grandsons that he adored, Kennedy, Keaton, Rocco and Luca Pagani as well as his beloved daughters-in-law, Judy Short Pagani and Michelle Dellinger Pagani.



Joe and Lillie traveled to Italy almost every year as Joe loved all things Italian. He also served as a past president of the Italian-American Club of Hilton Head Island.



Joe loved his life, family, and friends. He especially enjoyed telling stories, laughing, and having a cigar with his sons, grandsons and nephew, Wesley Johnson.



A special thank you for the loving care during the past few weeks from Friends of Caroline Hospice Care.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to the GoJenGo Foundation at GoJenGo.org. (founded by Joe's late daughter-in-law, Jen Pagani)



Celebration of Life: 1:00 PM, Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Sauls Funeral Home (90 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC 29910) Visitation: The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

