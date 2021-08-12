PAGANELLI, John Michael



Passed away at his home on August 6, 2021 in Trussville, Alabama surrounded by family, following a 2 year fight with pancreatic cancer. John was born January 6, 1947 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the eldest child of Mike and Irene Paganelli. He was raised in Cincinnati, and graduated from Purcell High School. During those early years of being the oldest 8 siblings, John developed his hard working, loving, competitive, and childish spirit.



John served in the United States Air Force from 1966-1970, then completed his Masters degree in Mathematics from Auburn University. He moved to Birmingham and had a 26 year career with Alabama Power (Southern Company Services), where he forged lifelong relationships with co-workers. He could be seen running down fly balls for the company softball team, grabbing a select few coworkers for a conference room meeting to watch Young Frankenstein, or even performing as the "Church Lady" at work functions.



John cherished his family, friends, golf, and reading. He would smack gum and rip farts on road trips from Alabama to Cincinnati, as he would be super excited to see his siblings. John loved cutting up with people and especially connected well with young people — most likely due to his favorite tv shows of The 3 Stooges, Beavis and Butthead, and The Simpsons. John was rarely far away from a golf club. Whether playing at Grayson Valley Country Club or hitting balls toward the barn, he was always trying to improve his swing. John read many, many books that covered all different genres and never forgot a thing about them. It was impossible to stump him on any historical event.



Most of all, John loved his God and was a Christian, so we can all be comforted knowing that he is pain-free and hanging out with Jesus.



John was preceded in death by parents Mike and Irene, and brother Dennis Paganelli (2020). He is survived by his wife Phoebe Zandi, daughter Allison Paganelli, son Joey Paganelli (Whitney), brothers Terry (Judi), Tim, Tom, sisters Cathy Kaelin (Jim), Theresa Gorham (Mark), Patty Fox, and Peggy, grandchildren Hayes (13), Tanner (12), Delaney (10), and Hadley (10).



During his illness, thoughts and memories shared with his wife, kids, and friends soothed him and brightened his day. John had a fun-loving and playful personality, and he will be dearly missed by many people. His memory will always be in our hearts, and therefore he will always be with us. by Joey Paganelli



A memorial service will be held at a later date.

