PADULA, Mary



Mary Padula, age 83, passed away December 22, 2021. She was born March 28, 1938 in Moultrie, Georgia to Everett Hustus and Frances Belvin Young. She is survived by her husband, Frank Padula of Roswell, Georgia, her daughter, Julie Adams and her spouse John and their two daughters, Sierra and Savannah from Simpsonville, South Carolina. Mary graduated from Moultrie High School in 1956, Wesleyan University in 1960 and Georgia State University in 1975. She is also survived by her cousin Belvin Freeman from Raleigh, North Carolina



Her activities included time as a Special Education Teacher, Nutritional Counselor, and she was a distributor for LifeVantage Supplement Company. She also loved to Line Dance and her passion was for cat rescue.



Church service will be held at Saint Andrew's Catholic church, 675 Riverside Road, Roswell, GA 30075 on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 10:30 AM. Visitation for family and friends is also at Saint Andrews Church on January 21, 2022 at 9:30 AM. Graveyard service will be held at the Veteran Memorial Gardens in Canton, GA at a later date.



