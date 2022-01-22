PADGETT, Raymond M.



1939-2022



Raymond M. Padgett, age 82, of Panama City Beach, FL, passed away on January 16, 2022. He was born on August 12, 1939, to Ernest M. Padgett and Patricia McElvany Padgett.



He was a loving companion, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He will be remembered for his love of fishing, boating, and cooking for his family and friends. He acquired a passion for traveling during his service in the United States Air Force.



He is predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his loving companion Berta Phelps, his daughters; Annette C. Padgett, Ramona Pinto (Henry) and Amanda Ganley (Steve); nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life will be planned in the coming months. Memorials in his honor can be made to White Plain Masonic Lodge #321, PO Box 293, Williamston, SC 29697.



Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or expressed at www.kentforestlawn.com

