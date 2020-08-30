PADGETT, Donna Louise Donna Louise Padgett, age 56, of Mableton, GA, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Mrs. Padgett is survived by her loving husband and friend, Jeff Padgett; children, Heather (Gerald) Camp, Edward (Cathy) Laird; siblings, Thomas Black, David Simpson, Dan Simpson and grandchildren, Gabriel (9 years), Wyatt (6 years), Temperance (4 years) and Nathan (2 years). Mrs. Padgett was preceded in death by her sister Diana Simpson, Mother Louise Simpson, and Father David Simpson Sr. Mrs. Padgett was a devout member of Floyd Rd. Baptist Church in Austell, GA, where she claimed to have felt the spirit the most. For much of her life, she enjoyed spending her time crocheting as a hobby; especially making and giving away blankets to mark special moments such as marriages and the births of babies. Around major holidays, she enjoyed baking cookies and making fudge for those in the service industry such as our postal workers and bus drivers. Her favorite thing, and major focus in the recent years, was being able to be with her grandchildren and watch them grow. She often bragged to others about their progress and how proud she was of them. Mrs. Padgett was a strong woman who battled MS for 30 years, fighting up until the very end. She will be missed in this world, but surely awaits us in heaven. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. White Columns Chapel and Cremations is honored to serve the family of Donna Padgett.

