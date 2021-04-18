Pack, James

PACK, Dr. James Stallworth



Dr. James Stallworth PACK, age 63, of Marietta, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. James was born October 12, 1957 in Alabama to John F. and Ella Elizabeth Pack who proceeded him in death. Dr. Pack is survived by his brother; John F. Pack, Jr. and wife Patti, Nephew; Jeffrey F. Pack and wife Lauren, Niece; Jaime C. Kostechko and husband Nicholas; His Partner of 30 years, Gary C. Rubadou. Dr. Pack was a member of the United Methodist Church and was very active in Missions with One Sight. James traveled to seven different countries helping those in need of eye treatment. He graduated from Birmingham Southern College in 1980 and University of Alabama School of Optometry in 1989 and practiced in East Marietta for 30 years. Wonderful friends and family! My love to you all.



Jim



A celebration of life memorial service will occur at a later date. In lieu of usual remembrances, memorial donations in memory of Dr. James S. Pack may be made to, GIFT OF SIGHT info@SupportGiftofSight.Org



