PACE, Cecil



Cecil Pace, 91, of McDonough, GA, passed away on February 25, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, March 04, 2022 12-8 PM at our Chapel. A Graveside Service will be Saturday, March 05, 2022 1 PM at East Lawn Memorial Park in McDonough, GA. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Rockdale Chapel, 1999 Hwy 138 SE Conyers, GA. 30013 (770)285-6673.