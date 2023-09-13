OZBURN, Mabel



Mable was the last of her generation as she outlived all of her four brothers and two sisters and their spouses and even about one third of her nieces and nephews. She was the quintessential country girl who moved to the city. She grew up on her parents' farm outside Carrollton, Georgia, where her father, Leon Muse, owned a sawmill and drove the school bus at different times in conjunction with the home farm, and her mother raised chickens for eggs and trade. The kids, especially the girls, picked cotton, competing to see who could pick more, but Mable said this was a painful chore, as the cotton bolls pricked their fingers. Her specific daily chore was to milk their two cows every morning and evening. She moved to Atlanta where she stayed with her sisters' and then brothers' young households, until she moved into an upstairs room in West End. She met her future husband, Charlie, when, after seeing her daily path to the bus stop, he pulled into a driveway in his car, blocking her path down the sidewalk and asked if she wanted a ride to work. After they were married, he would pick her up from work, and they would go together to build their new house on Cascade Avenue. She loved gardening and was Den mother for her son Gary's Cub Scouts, an officer in the PTA, and a sideline fan at Gary's baseball, basketball and football games. Fifty years ago, she and Charlie moved to Sandy Springs to the same house where they lived for the remainder of their 60 years together. In her mid-50's she started playing golf, as her doctor had recommended twenty years earlier. She quickly fell in love with golf, as it gave her the chance to see many beautiful outdoors areas as well as enjoy a healthy lifestyle. She had two holes in one and played golf until her 80th birthday; only stopping due to arthritis in her hands. She loved being a grandma to Alex and got to be his caretaker whenever she could through lower school. She then attended his multiple sports and musical events through high school as Charlie's health allowed. She was Charlie's primary caregiver as he slipped through many years of Alzheimer's. She even went to Gary's and Alex's softball games in her 90s after Charlie's passing. She loved sports and would nightly watch the Braves, college basketball, and of course golf. Over the years, she liked to say that she had a "boyfriend" baseball player that was her favorite, with Joe Torre as an Atlanta Cracker being the first through Chipper Jones. Her "Muse" family was always the centerpiece for her as she had lived with different siblings when she was young and had different nieces and a nephew live in her houses through the years. She is survived by her son Gary; his wife, Christine; and her grandson, Alex; as well as ten nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday prior to the service from 1 PM until 3 PM. Funeral Services will be held at Sandy Springs Chapel on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 3 PM with interment immediately following in Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs.





