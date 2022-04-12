OXMAN, Harriette "Hank"



Harriette "Hank" Oxman, age 87, of Atlanta, passed away April 10, 2022. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Darcy Oxman, Atlanta; daughter and son-in-law, Helaine and Andy Lasky, Atlanta; daughter, Robyn Tanenbaum, Atlanta; grandchildren: Melissa (Ari) Shapiro, Brian (Bridget) Oxman, Bethany (Taylor) Smith, Rachel Lasky, Alec, Katie, and Ruthie Tanenbaum; great-grandchildren: Bennett and Aiden Shapiro, Holland and Meyer Smith, and Beau Oxman; sister, Shirley Wender; sister: and brother-in-law Nancy and Ronnie Horowitz. Hank was preceded in death by her husband, Bennett "Buster" Oxman; parents, Fannie and Harry Herman; son-in-law, Martin Tanenbaum of blessed memory. Hank was a native of Jackson, Mississippi, and the middle of three sisters. She enjoyed entertaining and was the hostess with the mostest. Hank loved playing card games and mahjong, the occasional vodka with a lemon twist, shopping, and adding to her art collection. She was an avid Georgia Bulldog and Atlanta Braves fan. She was extremely kind, never having a bad thing to say about anyone, empathetic, generous, and a wonderful confidante. Hank was a devoted wife of 56 years, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, and will be sorely missed. Special thanks given to lifelong friend and assistant, Sharon Angel, and to Hank's caregivers Debra and Ileen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Joseph Oxman Scholarship Fund of Ahavath Achim Synagogue (600 Peachtree Battle Avenue, NW, Atlanta, GA 30327), Be the Difference Foundation (PO Box 540954, Dallas, TX 75354, www.bethedifference.org), or another charity of your choice. Sign online guestbook at https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com . Funeral services will be held, Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Highway NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta (770) 451-4999.

