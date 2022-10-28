OXFORD, Nanette



Mrs. Nanette Cook Oxford, age 86, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022. Nanette was born March 3, 1936 to the late Lyman and Sudie Cook. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jonie Oxford Wells, and is survived by her loving husband, Eugene Oxford; her son, Tracy Oxford and his wife, Robin; her grandson, Zachary Oxford (Kayla); and her great-grandson, Tucker. A funeral service will be held Monday, October 31, 2022 at 11 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Dr. Darwin Caldwell officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-964-4800.



