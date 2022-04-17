OXFORD, Glo Eliabeth



Glo passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022 in West Palm Beach, Florida where she has been residing for ten years. She died peacefully in her sleep from complications of brain surgery. Glo suffered for most of her life with a debilitating condition of Bi Polar Disorder.



Glo was born in Atlanta, Georgia September 9, 1949 at Piedmont Hospital. She attended R. L. Hope elementary and North Fulton high school in Buckhead where she was elected Home Coming Queen her senior year. Glo graduated from Oglethorpe University in Brookhaven with a degree in education and later earned a master's degree in education from Georgia State University.



Glo was married to a high school friend, Tommy Aken, for seven years and divorced with no children.



Glo taught school in Dekalb and Cobb County school systems.



Glo is survived by her brother Clifford Allen Oxford and his son and her nephew Hunter Oxford, his wife Takoua and his daughter Avery Oxford of Boulder, Colorado and nephew Tyler Oxford of Santa Cruz, California. Glo's parents Clifford and Helen Oxford and maternal grandparents



Marvin (Buck) Boykin and Vivian Boykin Wing predeceased her as did her paternal grandparents Clifford and Norma Jean Oxford.



She is also survived by her Aunt Vivian Ann Richards of Hoover, Alabama, cousins Brett Richards of Birmingham, Michelle Richards of Hoover and Beth Stowe of Slidell, Louisiana and her first cousins Betsy and Ben Welch of Mobile.



Brett served for several years as Glo's Trustee and Catholic Charities served as her Guardian. The family thanks them for their unselfish service in the care of Glo.



Glo's friends all tell me she lit up the room when they were together, and she was always kind to all.



Glo will be buried in Mobile at Pinecrest cemetery where many of her relatives are buried. The funeral will be April 14 - 16 depending on when she is delivered to Mobile.

