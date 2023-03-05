OWENS, Kathyrn "Kitty"



Kathryn "Kitty" Law Owens of Alpharetta, GA was called home to rest with the Lord February 23, 2023 following sudden unexpected cardiac arrest. Born in Danville, VA she was the daughter of the late Henry Tazewell Law and Charlotte Meadows Law. Kitty grew up in idyllic Chatham, VA.



Kitty is survived by her husband of 43 years, Richard Owens; son, Baker Owens (Cara); and beloved grandson, Emmett of Atlanta; as well as other partners, her horse Porter; and her two Norwich Terriers, Portia and Celia.



She was touched early in life with a heart of passion for animals, particularly horses. Kitty's equine enthusiasm included showing in the Hunter Jumper Ring, Fox Hunting with Shakerag Hounds, and lovingly outfitting the horse community in her many years of work at Atlanta Saddlery. She also served on the staff of the Atlanta Steeplechase and other Southeast Steeplechase Circuit events.



Kitty lived most of her life in Atlanta, following several years in Dahlonega, GA, and with the last 38 of those years in Alpharetta. She often said, 'when we came to Alpharetta there was just a Food Giant and a Dairy Queen.'



She had an astonishingly loving heart, infectious laugh, bright countenance, and was adored by a remarkable myriad of friends in many circles.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 10, 2023, in the Chapel at Perimeter Church, 9500 Medlock Bridge Rd., Johns Creek, GA (enter from Medlock Bridge Rd.). The family will receive friends at a reception at the Church following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wills Park Equestrian Foundation, willsparkfoundation.com; or NorthFulton Community Charities, nfcchelp.org.



