OWENS, Joseph Anthony "Tony"



Eternal optimist, age 56, died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Roswell, Georgia, on July 4, 2021, the son of Janet, née Wiltsee, and Verner A. Owens, Jr. (deceased). Tony is survived by his wife, Marsia Anastacio Owens; his mother; his stepfather, Thomas R. Wilcox; his brother, Benjamin A. Owens; and his feline fur babies, Blue, Tina, and Little Boy, for whom he had unending love. A native Atlantan, Tony grew up in Sandy Springs, graduating from Ridgeview High School in 1983. Tony spent his twenties and part of his thirties in search of a career passion, which he found in information technology, quickly ascending the ranks to become manager of the high level support department of an international internet hosting firm. Unfortunately, the economic downturn of 2008 caught up to Tony in 2010, forcing a career change. He discovered storm restoration sales, which afforded him the freedom and latitude to assist people in putting their damaged homes back together and allowing him to travel the country. Tony was an avid UGA, Braves, and Hawks fan. He enjoyed playing his many guitars, building computers, and entertaining friends and family. He loved speaking Portuguese and traveling to Brazil, where he was surrounded by members of his wife's Brazilian family. Tony was extremely outgoing and could easily strike up conversations with the most distant of strangers.



Tony will be sorely missed by those who loved him.

