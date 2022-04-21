Owens, John

OWENS, Jr., John Richard
John Richard Owens, Jr., age 88 of Acworth, GA, passed away early Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022. The funeral service to celebrate the life of John Richard Owens, Jr., will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Smoke Rise Baptist Church, Stone Mountain, GA. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 22, 2022 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the church prior to the service. For those who desire to make a memorial donation in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Smoke Rise Baptist Church, 5901 Hugh Howell Road, Stone Mountain, GA, 30087, (for online gifts - https://secure.myvanco.com/L-Z2NB/campaign/C-12BT8). Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039, (770-979-3200), has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Funeral Home Information
Tom M. Wages Funeral Service - Snellville
3705 Highway 78 West
Snellville, GA
30039
https://www.wagesfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
