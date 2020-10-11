OWENS, Dennis Frank Dennis Frank Owens, 65, of Forest Park died at home on October 2, 2020. He was born October 20, 1954 to John Frank Owens and Ozie Viola Dumas Owens on Fort MacPherson, GA. He served in the US Navy and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ozie Viola Dumas Owens. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Deborah Hembree Owens; daughters, Kara Owens and Marla (Omar) Baker; grandsons, Maalik, Colin, Jocque, Al, and Kash; father, John F. Owens; brother, Alan (Mitzi) Owens; sister, Lynn (Tony) Lovin. In accordance with his wishes, his body has been cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date provided by the family. Please check the Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors website for updates.



