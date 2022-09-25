ajc logo
X

Owens, Adelaide

Obituaries
2 hours ago

OWENS, Adelaide

Adelaide Bowen Owens of Decatur, Georgia, passed peacefully in her sleep on September 19, 2022, at the age of 99. She was born on January 21, 1923, in Macon, Georgia, the daughter of Gladys Stone Bowen and Edwyn Taylor Bowen, Sr. Adelaide was devoted to her family, church and friends, and she loved to host and entertain all of them in her home. Adelaide is survived by her three adoring children, Dr. Margaret (Larry) Preble of Louisville, KY, Kathy Owens (Tom) Slade of Lilburn, and William Reed (Pam) Owens of Atlanta; five grandchildren, Christi (Andy) Nouraee, Ron (Paolla) Fisher, Megan (Josh) Pankow, Taylor (Sallie) Owens, and Rick Preble; her four great-grandchildren, Adelaide Nouraee, Emmeline Nouraee, Ellyn Pankow and Claire Pankow; and her beloved brother Dr. Edwyn Taylor Bowen, Jr. (Ted and Rose Ellen) of Winston-Salem, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial gifts be sent to Decatur Presbyterian Church, 205 Sycamore Street, Decatur, GA 30030.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Breakdown: Central Florida 27, Georgia Tech 102h ago

Credit: Jill Stuckey

Carters attend Plains Peanut Festival in style with ‘46 RAG
8h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Breakdown: No. 1 Georgia 39, Kent State 22
7h ago

Credit: Rob Grabowski

Pink Floyd founder cancels Poland concerts after war remarks
11h ago

Credit: Rob Grabowski

Pink Floyd founder cancels Poland concerts after war remarks
11h ago

Credit: AP

Kyle Wright becomes Braves’ first 20-game winner since 2003 in win over Phillies
5h ago
The Latest

Dickerson, Gordon
2h ago
Friel, Janette
2h ago
Sheetz, Francis
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jill Stuckey

Jimmy Carter joins parade for Plains Peanut Festival in stylish 1946 convertible
8h ago
Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Elton John bids farewell to ‘one of my hometowns’ at his last Atlanta show
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top