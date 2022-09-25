OWENS, Adelaide



Adelaide Bowen Owens of Decatur, Georgia, passed peacefully in her sleep on September 19, 2022, at the age of 99. She was born on January 21, 1923, in Macon, Georgia, the daughter of Gladys Stone Bowen and Edwyn Taylor Bowen, Sr. Adelaide was devoted to her family, church and friends, and she loved to host and entertain all of them in her home. Adelaide is survived by her three adoring children, Dr. Margaret (Larry) Preble of Louisville, KY, Kathy Owens (Tom) Slade of Lilburn, and William Reed (Pam) Owens of Atlanta; five grandchildren, Christi (Andy) Nouraee, Ron (Paolla) Fisher, Megan (Josh) Pankow, Taylor (Sallie) Owens, and Rick Preble; her four great-grandchildren, Adelaide Nouraee, Emmeline Nouraee, Ellyn Pankow and Claire Pankow; and her beloved brother Dr. Edwyn Taylor Bowen, Jr. (Ted and Rose Ellen) of Winston-Salem, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial gifts be sent to Decatur Presbyterian Church, 205 Sycamore Street, Decatur, GA 30030.



