Owen, Warren

OWEN, III, Warren Watson Warren Watson Owen, III, age 75, passed peacefully surrounded by his family in Marietta on August 14, 2020. Warren, or "Dubby" as he was nicknamed as a child, was born in Atlanta on December 17, 1944, to Warren Watson Owen, Jr., an Eastern Airlines captain, and Mildred Kathleen Mills. He grew up in Atlanta, attending R.L. Hope Elementary, North Fulton High School and graduating from Georgia Military Academy in 1963. He earned his B.A. in Marketing from the University of Georgia in 1968. A lifetime lover of aviation, Warren became a commercial pilot, flying private aircraft. In the mid-1980s Warren began his career in real estate as Vice President of Colony Homes in Woodstock, and he later started his own company, Warren Owen Homes. It was in 1992 that Warren got his real estate license and discovered his true passion. He proudly served Metro Atlanta as an agent and broker, creating lasting relationships with countless families, many of whom became wonderful friends to him. He had great respect for his fellow colleagues whose company he enjoyed while working at Metro Brokers, Keller Williams, Re/Max Communities and Atlanta Communities. In his later years, Warren could often be found on the set of a TV show or film working as a background actor. He loved being active in the Atlanta film industry and helped foster relationships among its community. He was also a longtime member of the Buckhead Boys. With his wife, Karen, he attended GracePointe Marietta Baptist Church. Warren always brought a smile and a story into every room and was known to be kind, generous and gracious... a true gentleman. His grandchildren were his greatest joy, and he was able to fulfill his love for photography by capturing them on his camera. Warren was predeceased by his parents, and is survived by his wife of nearly 20 years, Karen Evatt Owen, his three children, Margaret Kathleen Goodsole (Geoff) of Bentonville, AR, Warren W. Owen, IV of Atlanta, and Dana LeAnne Stenzel (Jacob) of Powder Springs, and their mother, Adonna Allen O'Brien (Jack) of Dallas, as well as six grandchildren, Joshua Reid Goodsole (21), Robert Jacob Stenzel (11), Kathleen Elisabeth Goodsole (11), Leighton Grace Goodsole (9), Patrick Owen Stenzel (9), and Henry Allen Stenzel (6), also surviving are his brothers, Kemper Mills Owen (Leslie) and Christopher Payne Owen (Susan), both of Marietta, as well as two nieces and nine nephews. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial celebration of Warren's life will be postponed to a later date. A small, private service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at GracePointe Marietta Baptist Church, which will be live-streamed on their Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the CDC Foundation to support their effort to fight Covid-19 https://www.cdc.gov/about/business/cdcfoun.htm Online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org

