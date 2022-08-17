ajc logo
Owen, Richard

OWEN, Richard

Mr. Richard Wayman Owen, beloved father and grandfather passed on Monday August 15, 2022 at 77 years of age. Richard is the son of Mr. Richard Clifford Owen, great-grandson of Major John Jasper Owen of the 29th Georgia Infantry Regiment, C.S.A., a defender of Atlanta in Sherman's 1864 campaign, and Janice "Patricia" Boyles Owen Presley, a great-granddaughter of one of Atlanta's earliest families, Major and Mrs. Joseph Harris Morgan, C.S.A. Mr. Owen was born April 28, 1945 in Atlanta. He graduated from Decatur High School in 1963, and from Georgia State University with a BBA in 1968 and a MBA in 1979. Mr. Owen was a member of Pi Sigma Epsilon fraternity. He is a Vietnam Veteran having served as an Atomic Demolitions Instructor for the U.S. Army Engineering School at Fort Belvoir, VA. He retired from Haverty's in 2019. Past employers include Rich's Department Stores in Atlanta, Dwoskins Inc. (Floor Covering Division) and Helig Meyers in Richmond, VA. He was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, serving for many years on the usher team. Mr. Owen's favorite pastime was history and genealogy and as a result, over the years he was a member of various heritage societies. The list includes The Society of the Cincinnati, Sons of the American Revolution, Sons of the Revolution, Descendants of Valley Forge, the Somerset Chapter of Magna Charter Barons, First Families of Georgia, Military Order of the Stars and Bars, Jamestown Society, Sovereign Colonial Society Americans of Royal Descent, and Colonial Order of the Crown. Mr. Owen was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Atlanta. He was predeceased by his first wife, Gayle Couch Owen. He is survived by his second wife, Susan Blackwell Owen (divorced); two brothers, Michael Brent Owen and Catherine Anthony Owen of Athens and David Patrick Owen and Teri Garner Owen of Ellijay; two sons, Richard Gregory Owen and Sara Renee Owen of Snellville and Brian Thomas Owen; two daughters, Andrea Owen Oliver of Snellville and Anastasia Christina Owen of Norcross; and eight grandchildren, Samantha Gayle Owen, Ross Owen Oliver, Dawson Taylor Owen, Kyle Hunt Oliver, Rylee Grace Owen, Madison Lee Oliver, Alexis Nicole Staton, and Ariell Nevaeh Owen. Funeral Services will be held August 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the chapel at A. S. Turner and Sons in Decatur, GA. Visitation will be from 9:30 – 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation or the Historic Oakland Foundation.




Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

