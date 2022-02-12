Hamburger icon
Owen, Beverly

Obituaries
1 hour ago

OWEN (SPRAYBERRY), Beverly "Jeanne"

Beverly "Jeanne" Owen, age 94 of Decatur, GA, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. The graveside service to celebrate the life of Beverly "Jeanne" Owen will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Westview Cemetery, Atlanta, GA. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Featured
