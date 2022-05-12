Ovrick, Edna

ajc logo
Obituaries
OVRICK (TODD), Edna Joyce

Edna Joyce Todd Ovrick, 83, of Chamblee, GA, widow of Richard Lee Ovrick died peacefully on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, Hodges, SC at 11 AM. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 PM on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Parker-White Funeral Home, Ware Shoals, SC. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com. Memorials may be made to Wellroot Family Services (Formerly United Methodist Children's Home) 1967 Lakeside Parkway Suite 400, Tucker, GA 30084.

