<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000687587-01_0_0000687587-01-1_20210501.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000687587-01_0_0000687587-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">OVERTON-SLIGH, Janet<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Janet Overton-Sligh died Sunday, April 25, 2021. Her body will lie in repose for viewing from 1:00 – 4:30 PM today at St. Philip A.M.E. Church, 240 Candler Rd., S.E., Atlanta.<br/><br/>At 6:30 this evening, due to CDC precautions and social distance protocols, Janet's family will observe a private chapel service that will be streamed lived at <br/><br/>www.grissom-clarkfh.com . Janet's choir members and friends are invited to gather on the funeral home lawn at that time. Her body will be forwarded to Durham, NC for final rites. Grissom-Clark Funeral Home, 227 East Lake Drive, S.E. (at Memorial Drive). 404-373-3191.</font><br/>