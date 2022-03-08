OVERSTREET, Shirley



August 13, 1934 -



March 4, 2022



A godly and gracious woman, Shirley Hanson Overstreet closed her eyes to this life, and opened them in heaven on Friday, March 4, 2022. She was dearly loved by her entire family. Shirley was the eldest daughter of James C. and Louise W. Hanson of Avondale Estates, GA. Her education includes a B.S. from Georgia Teacher's College (now Georgia Southern University) in 1955. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and a lifelong, loyal friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Spencer W. Overstreet, Jr., and her son, Michael S. Overstreet. Her family includes Margie Caldwell (Mike), their children Wesley Caldwell and Matt Caldwell (Mackenzie), and her son Jim Overstreet (Beth), and their children Taylor Johnston (Caitlyn), Ashley Overstreet and Allie Overstreet, and her sister, Sandra Griffin. Her celebration of life service will be Saturday, March 12 at Oak Grove UMC in Decatur, GA at 11:00 AM. A livestream link will be available at www.ogumc.org. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Michael S. Overstreet Scholarship Fund - Oxford College of Emory University, 711 Emory St., Oxford, GA 30054 or Oak Grove United Methodist Church building fund. Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907, (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com.

