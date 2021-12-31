OVERSTREET, Irmgard



Irmgard Overstreet, born February 4, 1930, went to be with Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 13, 2021. She gave selflessly and tirelessly and was there for us every step of the way from childhood to adulthood. As a young girl from Germany, she came to this country in 1948 and in 1950 met the love of her life, John Overstreet. Irmgard (Mother) was the perfect role modle for unconditional love and acceptance. Everyone who knew her could see the light and feel the joy that lived within her. She was preceded in death by her husband John F. Overstreet and survived by her three daughters, Gail Overstreet, Patti (Overstreet) Lacey and Mike Lacey, Susan (Overstreet) Williams and grandchildren Noah Williams and Luke Williams and Goddaughter Lisa Richerson. Memorial contributions may be made to Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, 955 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta, GA 30068. A Memorial Service will be held in the future.



