OVEREND, Carol Corbitt



Carol went home to glory on November 22, 2023, Age 81, peacefully and surrounded by her family.



She was born on May 25, 1942, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to R.S. "Rex" Corbitt and Lula McGuffin Corbitt.



Reared in Chattanooga, she graduated from Girls Preparatory School in 1960. A brilliant student, she subsequently graduated from Emory University, Bachelor of Arts, Phi Beta Kappa, in 1964, and Boston University, Master of Arts, in 1965.



Before becoming a mother in 1971, she taught school in Boston and worked as a writer/editor at the CDC, M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston, and the Southern Regional Education Board.



On February 7, 1962, she had a chance date for dinner at the Emory ATO House with George D. Overend and they were thereafter together constantly for four years of dating at three universities and 57 years of marriage.



Carol had a passion for travel, books, cooking, and her community, but her greatest joy and most lasting legacy was her role as wife and mother. She exceeded in that role in prismatic ways, that is, from every angle. As a self-taught chef, one of her legacies of which she was most proud was an extensive cookbook she lovingly prepared for her children and their families. She put her efforts into anything that created a warm home life for her family. Carol had a capacity for unconditional love that extended beyond the reaches of her immediate family. A selfless caretaker and steadfast friend, she had an amazing ability to make anyone feel at ease and welcome in her presence. Many friends of her children will attest to her always welcoming them into the Overend home no matter the occasion. Simply put, her love for all her family was incandescent and enriched every life she touched.



Her greatest interest outside of family and friends was Trinity School. A mother at the school for twenty consecutive years, there was no volunteer job she did not undertake. In addition to her vast and varied volunteer roles, she is credited with being the co-founder of the Trinity School Spotlight on Art and suggesting the first Grandparent Day, held annually ever since. When the new campus was constructed in 2001 Carol and two others were responsible for the extensive internal décor in most every area, resulting in enthusiastic comments when the building opened in 2002 and since.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children and their families: William M. Overend, Athens, wife Elise, sons Wyatt and Malone, and stepsons, William and Ted White; David Overend, Atlanta, wife Willson, and children John, Harry and Rebecca; and Catherine Overend Stewart, husband Peter, and children, Grace Carol, Christopher and Rex. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, William J. Overend and wife, Anna, and their children, Barbara Carol Overend McElhanon, husband Matt, and their children, and Mary Overend.



Carol was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church for fifty years. In addition, she was a member of the Piedmont Driving Club, the Teton Pines Country Club and the Ocean Reef Club and a former member of the DeBordieu Club and the Hope Town Sailing Club.



Her declining health in recent years was made more bearable because of the loving, professional care of Mireille Michel, LaTanya Ballock, and Nan Davis.



The family wishes to recognize the superb medical care from Dr. Allan Levey and his colleagues at the Emory Brain Health Center.



A Memorial Service will be at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, December 8, at 11:00 AM.



Those wishing to make a contribution in her memory would please think of Trinity School, 4301 Northside Parkway, N.W., Atlanta, GA 30327, directed to the Carol & George Overend Scholarship Fund, started many years ago by friends of the Overend Family.



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