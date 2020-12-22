OVERBY, Winston Joe



Winston Joe Overby, 90, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on October 24, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital. One of eight children, he was born in Bruce, Mississippi. He was a graduate of the University of Mississippi and of the Little Rock School of Law. He served in the United States Air Force and was a Special Agent in the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He subsequently pursed a career in insurance, real estate development and cattle ranching. He was predeceased by his wife, Naomi Rose Overby, to who was married to for over sixty years. Surviving are his three children, Stanford Lee Overby, Deborah Rose Overby, and Katherine Lynn Dickson, grandson, Stanford Lee Overby, Jr., and two great-grandchildren.

